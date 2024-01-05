Gower Street: 17-year-old man arrested after police raid at Leeds hotel over Huddersfield teen stabbing
Kirklees District CID is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the stabbing of a 17-year-old male on Town Avenue in Huddersfield on Tuesday evening, in an incident which left the victim with a serious chest injury.
Three other males, one aged 16 and two aged 17 and 19 arrested since Tuesday have now been released on police bail.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police today (January 5) arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the stabbing in an operation at a hotel on Gower Street, Leeds.
“He remains in custody for questioning and is the fourth person arrested as part of the investigation.”
The victim of the offence, who was found injured outside a house on Town Avenue at about 8.37 on January 2, continues to be treated in hospital and is in a stable condition.
Anyone with information or footage that may assist is asked to contact the team on 101, or via the online 101LiveChat facility. The crime reference number is 13240003013.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or online.