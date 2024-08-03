Golf club-wielding Leeds thug who smashed partner's Audi told remand stint behind bars is 'justified'
Jason Webster spent four months behind bars after being charged with strangulation, assault and criminal damage.
However, the Crown dropped the first two charges through lack of evidence after the court was told that the woman no longer supported a prosecution.
Leaving just the criminal damage, which he admitted, Webster’s barrister Fen Greatley-Hirsch told Leeds Crown Court that whatever the punishment, it would not exceed the time he had already spent locked up on remand.
The court had been told that Webster had gone to his “on/off” partner’s home on Ascot Terrace in Burmantofts on June 10. When she refused him entry, he grabbed a golf club that he found in the garden, and used it to smash the windows of her Audi.
Webster, of no fixed address, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds. It was heard that has 50 previous convictions for 132 offences.
Judge Howard Crowson told Webster: “You do not have a very good record. It perhaps does justify you spending a bit of time in custody.”
He gave him a 12-month conditional discharge, telling him that should he commit further offences, he could be re-sentenced for the criminal damage.