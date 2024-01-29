Glensdale Mount: Police make arrest after man taken to hospital with stab wounds in Leeds
Police in Leeds have made an arrest following a stabbing over the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to an address on Glensdale Mount in the East End Park area of Leeds at 9.56am on Saturday morning (January 27) following reports of concern for a man’s safety.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As a result of the report a male was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his leg. His injuries are not life threatening.
"A male has been arrested in connection with the incident."