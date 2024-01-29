Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Glensdale Mount: Police make arrest after man taken to hospital with stab wounds in Leeds

Police in Leeds have made an arrest following a stabbing over the weekend.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jan 2024, 08:16 GMT
Officers were called to an address on Glensdale Mount in the East End Park area of Leeds at 9.56am on Saturday morning (January 27) following reports of concern for a man’s safety.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As a result of the report a male was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to his leg. His injuries are not life threatening.

"A male has been arrested in connection with the incident."

