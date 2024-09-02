Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested in connection with “a number of recent offences” after armed police stormed an address in Leeds.

Armed police searched for a wanted suspect at an address on Gledsdale Mount in Leeds’ East End Park area just before lunchtime on Monday (September 2).

A 33-year-old man was arrested as a result in connection with a series of recent offences, including wounding with intent in relation to an incident on Dufton Approach in Seacroft on August 23.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Shortly after 11am today, armed officers carried out enquiries for a wanted suspect at an address in Glensdale Mount, East End Park.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a number of recent offences, including wounding with intent in relation to an incident at Dufton Approach, Seacroft, on August 23.”