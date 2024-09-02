Glensdale Mount, East End Park: Armed police arrest man wanted for 'number of offences' at Leeds address
Armed police searched for a wanted suspect at an address on Gledsdale Mount in Leeds’ East End Park area just before lunchtime on Monday (September 2).
A 33-year-old man was arrested as a result in connection with a series of recent offences, including wounding with intent in relation to an incident on Dufton Approach in Seacroft on August 23.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Shortly after 11am today, armed officers carried out enquiries for a wanted suspect at an address in Glensdale Mount, East End Park.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a number of recent offences, including wounding with intent in relation to an incident at Dufton Approach, Seacroft, on August 23.”