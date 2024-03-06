Gledhow Lane: Police called to 'violent altercation' involving machetes after car crash in Leeds

Three people have been arrested after a crash in Leeds led to a "violent altercation".
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT
Police officers were told that a disturbance was unfolding in Gledhow which involved machetes shortly after 10pm last night (March 5).

It was reported that it followed a crash involving a Seat Leon and a Toyota Yaris on Gledhow Lane at the junction with Gledhow Valley Road.

Police officers were told that a disturbance was unfolding in Gledhow which involved machetes on March 5, after a crash had been reported. Photo: Google.
It was also reported that one of the cars had been involved in a crash with a Ford Focus a short time earlier on Gledhow Lane.

Three men, aged 24, 24 and 30, have been arrested and were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those who may have witnessed any part of this incident have been urged to call 101, or contact officers via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240128896.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

