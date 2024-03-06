Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers were told that a disturbance was unfolding in Gledhow which involved machetes shortly after 10pm last night (March 5).

It was reported that it followed a crash involving a Seat Leon and a Toyota Yaris on Gledhow Lane at the junction with Gledhow Valley Road.

Police officers were told that a disturbance was unfolding in Gledhow which involved machetes on March 5, after a crash had been reported. Photo: Google.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also reported that one of the cars had been involved in a crash with a Ford Focus a short time earlier on Gledhow Lane.

Three men, aged 24, 24 and 30, have been arrested and were taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those who may have witnessed any part of this incident have been urged to call 101, or contact officers via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240128896.