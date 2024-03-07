Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers received a number of calls about "an ongoing disturbance involving machetes" in the Gledhow area at around 10.20pm on Monday night (March 5).

It was reported that this had followed a crash involving a Seat Leon and a Toyota Yaris on Gledhow Lane at the junction with Gledhow Valley Road.

It was further reported that one of the vehicles had been involved in a collision with a Ford Focus a short time earlier on Gledhow Lane.

Three men, aged 24, 24 and 30, were arrested and attended hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are appealing to any motorists with dashcam cameras fitted who were driving in the Gledhow Lane and Gledhow Valley Road area between 10:15pm and 11pm that day to check whether they have caught any footage of this incident.

If anyone witnessed any part of this incident, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240128896.