Gledhow Lane Leeds crash: Police called to Roundhay street after car crashes into tree
Police have launched an investigation after a car crashed into a tree in Leeds.
It happened on Gledhow Lane, Roundhay, at about 1.45pm today (Thursday August 24). West Yorkshire Police received a report that a car had crashed into a tree.
Police believe that the driver and a passenger ran off following the crash, and officers have launched an investigation. The car has been seized for further tests.
Gledhow Lane was closed this afternoon while the crash was cleared, with First Bus routes 13 and 13A diverting via Lidgett Lane, North Park Avenue, Lidgett Park Road, Princes Avenue and Oakwood Clock.
The road has now reopened.