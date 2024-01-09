Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was robbed of his phone and school laptop in Leeds last week.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was approached by a man on Gledhow Lane, just a short distance from the junction with St Margarets View on at around 4.30pm Thursday (January 4), who threatened him with a knife and demanded his phone.

The man took off with a rucksack containing the boy's school laptop, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Detectives are now looking for the suspect, who they describe as a black man, aged between 19 and 20, wearing black clothing.

A 12-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint on Gledhow Lane last week. Picture by Google

The Leeds District Crime Team are investigating the incident and are looking into whether it may be linked to other similar recent robberies in the area.

Officers from the Leeds North East Neighbouring Police Team have also increased their patrols of the area after the incident to help keep the community safe.