Anthony Hart attempted to do a runner when police approached him in Glebe Place in August of 2021.

But when they caught up with him, the 25-year-old told officers: “Yes, I’ve literally just gone and got it. My smoke for the month.”

Anthony Hart, 25, of Woodbridge Vale, Headingley, was handed a suspended sentence after pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a drug of Class B, and possession of a controlled drug of Class A.

He was found to have snap bags of cocaine and cannabis, along with cash and two phones with incriminating text messages.

Anthony Hart, 25, of Woodbridge Vale, Headingley, was handed a suspended sentence after pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a drug of Class B, and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe/devenorr - stock.adobe.com.

Hart, of Woodbridge Vale, Headingley, pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a drug of Class B, and possession of a controlled drug of Class A. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on January 22.

It was explained that messages on his phone suggested he was paying off a debt that came after a previous conviction, when £8,000 worth of drugs had been seized.

Prosecuting, Bashir Ahmed said: “He knew the risks inherent in drug dealing. Nevertheless, he chose to take them. One such risk was inevitably incurring a debt.

“He therefore put himself in debt, knowing he had to pay it off. He was expecting significant financial advantage and had an operational role within the chain.”

Mitigating, Phillip Morris said that Hart had suffered “significant personal tragedy” after recent bereavements.

Judge Robin Mairs gave him a final warning.

“You were obviously running a mobile dealing unit,” he said. “My concern is: where do you go from here?

“Importantly, you’ve kept yourself out of trouble since August 2021. But your response to probation has been mixed, attending seven out of 10 appointments.

“I will give you the opportunity to deal with these matters in the community. But if you don’t follow the order, then you leave me with no choice but to send you to prison.”