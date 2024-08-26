Glass fitter who lost job found with quarter-of-a-kilo of cocaine at Wakefield family home
Almost a quarter-of-a-kilo of the drug was found at the three-bedroom property on Brotherton Avenue in Wakefield where Danny Field had lived with his mother and younger siblings.
Leeds Crown Court heard that officers had gone to the semi-detached property on the Eastmoor estate at around 2.30am on July 29 in relation to one of his siblings, but during the subsequent search found the illegal stash.
They found 280 grammes of the drug, along with snap bags used for dealing and Field’s mobile phone which contained messages related to drug dealing. It was found that he had been selling drugs for more than a year, prosecutor Emily Hassell said.
The 22-year-old, of Alexandra Road, Burley, admitted dealing in Class A drugs. He has no previous convictions, but does have a caution for possession of drugs.
Mitigating, Holly Clegg said that he had been working as a glass fitter but lost the job when the firm folded. She said he fell in with the “wrong crowd” and that “naivety and immaturity played their part”.
She said he has now moved out of the family home and living with his grandmother. She added: “He wants to get away and make up for his mistake.”
Judge Christopher Batty jailed Field for 26 months.