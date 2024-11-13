Girlington Bradford: Leeds man charged after police officer 'struck by vehicle' in fail to stop crash

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:47 GMT
A man has been charged after a fail to stop crash in West Yorkshire.

Zain Iqbal of Ridgeway in Leeds, has been charged in relation to an incident where a police officer was struck by a vehicle in Bradford.

Zain Iqbal, of Ridgeway in Leeds, will appear before Bradford Magistrates.
Iqbal, 28, has been charged with attempt wounding, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Magistrates later today (Wednesday, November 13).

The charges relate to an incident in the Girlington area of the city on Monday, November 11.

