Girlington Bradford: Leeds man charged after police officer 'struck by vehicle' in fail to stop crash
Zain Iqbal of Ridgeway in Leeds, has been charged in relation to an incident where a police officer was struck by a vehicle in Bradford.
Iqbal, 28, has been charged with attempt wounding, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Magistrates later today (Wednesday, November 13).
The charges relate to an incident in the Girlington area of the city on Monday, November 11.