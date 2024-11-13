Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after a fail to stop crash in West Yorkshire.

Zain Iqbal of Ridgeway in Leeds, has been charged in relation to an incident where a police officer was struck by a vehicle in Bradford.

Zain Iqbal, of Ridgeway in Leeds, will appear before Bradford Magistrates. | Google

Iqbal, 28, has been charged with attempt wounding, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Magistrates later today (Wednesday, November 13).

The charges relate to an incident in the Girlington area of the city on Monday, November 11.