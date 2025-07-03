Girl raped by Leeds 'true monster' forced to have traumatic stillbirth with his child
Twisted Sydney Burdon even warned the terrified girl about telling others who the father of the child was.
The 65-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today for a total of 16 years. The judge deemed him to be a danger to girls after three victims came forward.
He was found guilty after a trial of rape, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a child and four counts of engaging a child in sexual activity.
His abuse spanned 17 years. He would touch his victims, or ask them to touch his penis, and would make sexual comments towards them. He warned them against telling anyone.
He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds today, where he was being held on remand.
Victim impact statements from all three victims, who cannot be named, were read out to the court.
One said: “There are no words to accurately explain to you how this has changed my life. I was just an innocent child, I was happy-go-lucky.
“The defendant took all that away from me, I feel that the light within me is now non-existent.
“The defendant used the power of manipulation to hurt and betray me and caused me to have to grow up before my time, I feel as though I have been robbed of a normal childhood.
“The defendant should feel ashamed of what he has done and I am so thankful that speaking up has helped people to see him for the true monster that he is.
“It scares me how Sydney Burdon has gotten away with it all these years and how smug he was convincing those around him that he had done nothing wrong. When I knew the truth I knew what he was and I knew what he was doing to young girls.”
Two of the girls were aged just nine and 11 when they fell prey to Burdon. He would groom them to “test the water”.
One told the court: “He is not a man, he is a coward. He manipulated so many people into believing his lies.”
Burdon, of Thorstle Hill, Middleton, was arrested in January 2021 after the first survivor disclosed to a member of her family to report the sexual abuse.
A second survivor also disclosed sexual abuse and both reports were made to police.
Burdon denied any sexual contact with the three young girls, even when forensic evidence was put to him during an interview.
Judge Anesh Pema have him a 12-year jail sentence, with a four year extended licence period.
He told him: “You have shown no remorse whatsoever, you do not accept your offending.
“You continued to offend against children even after a number of years. I have no doubt you pose a significant risk.”
He was put on the sex offender register for life, and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.