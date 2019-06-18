Girl, 12, taken to hospital after reports of hit-and-run collision in Wortley

Have your say

A young girl is in hospital being treated for a leg injury after she was knocked down by a driver who failed to stop at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Wortley Road on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a pedestrian being injured in a road collision.

The 12-year-old girl was struck by a black BMW which didn't stop, but was found nearby. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the driver has since attended a nearby police station to report the collision.

The girl was taken by ambulance to hospital while officers temporarily closed off the road.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called at 3.50pm to Wortley Road, Armley, to reports of a fail to stop collision.

"A pedestrian - a 12-year-old girl - was left with a leg injury and was treated by ambulance staff.

"A black BMW has been found near to the scene. The driver has since been located."

Wortley Road has since been re-opened.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them via 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.