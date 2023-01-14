Officers initially stopped Marcin Jaraslow Sztokman in his car on Camberley Street in Leeds on November 3 last year due to motor insurance issues.

But after spotting a small amount of cannabis near the driver’s seat, they conducted a search of the vehicle and found a further 22 grammes of the drug, and 33 grammes of amphetamine.

Having arrested the 24-year-old, they searched his home on Park Grove in Gildersome and found more than 1kg of amphetamine worth £10,000, and £3,000 worth of cannabis. In the attic they also found 32 mature cannabis plants in a sophisticated set up including lights and fans. Experts said it had a potential of yielding 1,700 grammes of cannabis.

Sztokman's home on Park Grove was found to contain more than £13,000 worth of drugs and a 32-plant cannabis set up, all of which he initially claimed were for personal use. (Google Maps)

They also found digital scales, dealer lists and grip-seal bags, prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court.

After telling police the drugs were just for him, he eventually admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, two of possession with an intent to supply and the production of cannabis.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Lucy Brown said he has no previous convictions but admitted he was caught “red-handed”. She said that while the offences were aggravated by him dealing in two different drugs, she said it was “part of one enterprise”.

She also reminded the judge that probation recommended he serve his sentence in the community rather than behind bars.

She added: “He says this arrest has been a blessing in disguise, it has broken the cycle. He now fully appreciates the serious nature of what he got involved in.

"Having spent a period of time in custody he has been free of drugs and recognises the benefits of that.”