The dog dragged the youngster to the floor and sunk its teeth into the girl's leg and arm before the owner was able to drag it away.

Paul Driver admitted charges of having a dog dangerously out of control over the incident in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court was told it was one of possibly three attacks by the three-year-old male dog, called Brutus.

Leeds Crown Court.

Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting, said Driver has three German Shepherds, including Brutus, which first attacked a woman on April 18, 2020.

She had been walking through playing fields between Ossett and Lupset at 10pm when she saw a dog running towards her.

Another dog then knocked her over from behind and one bit her leg.

She managed to shake one dog off but the others then began jumping up while scratching and biting her.

Driver came running over and managed to get the dogs under control.

He made sure the woman was okay and gave her his contact details.

The defendant was later questioned and told officers two of the dogs had been on leads, while the third had not been.

Driver said he was on his mobile phone when the two dogs on leads managed to get free and ran towards the woman.

Then on March 7 this year, the dogs escaped from Driver's home on The Shutt, Horbury, when he left his front door open.

Brutus ran out of the gate and attacked the seven-year-old girl who was playing in the street.

It took Driver and his son about a minute to get the dog off the girl.

Driver was extremely apologetic for the incident, the court was told.

The youngster was taken to hospital and was given generalanaesthetic while her wounds were treated. She has been left terrified by dogs.

The day after, two of Driver's dogs were removed by the police and put in kennels.

Following that attack, another man came forward to tell police that he had been bitten by one of the dogs when he visited Driver's home in November 2020, although no charges were brought in relation to this incident.

A dog behaviour expert gave evidence during the hearing.

He said it was his opinion that both of the female German Shepherds were not a danger to the public.

Brutus meanwhile, did not pose any threat during the assessment but was found to 'grab and bite' out of frustration, which the court was told could be remedied with precautions.

Driver, a 42-year-old truck driver, admitted two charges of having dogs dangerously out of control.

Temitayo Dasaolu, mitigating, said Driver has since made improvements to his home, including a new fence and gate, and a new front door to stop the dogs escaping.

He was also accessing a private and secure field, at the cost of £10 per hour, to exercise his pets.

She said: "With the steps he has taken, the court can be satisfied that the dogs do not pose a danger to public safety."

Judge Simon Phillips QC gave Driver a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Driver was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the seven-year-old girl and £300 to the woman, plus £1,000 kennel fees to the police.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and fined £420.