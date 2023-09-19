Leeds news you can trust since 1890
George Street Leeds: 15-year-old boy arrested after 'fighting with bladed weapons' breaks out in city centre

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after “fighting with bladed weapons” broke out in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
Police were called to the George Street area of Leeds city centre, around 4.35pm yesterday (Monday, September 18), following reports of a number of males fighting with bladed weapons.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers arrested one male in connection with the incident.

“The 15-year-old male, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, has now been bailed pending further enquiries.”