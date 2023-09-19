George Street Leeds: 15-year-old boy arrested after 'fighting with bladed weapons' breaks out in city centre
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after “fighting with bladed weapons” broke out in Leeds city centre.
Police were called to the George Street area of Leeds city centre, around 4.35pm yesterday (Monday, September 18), following reports of a number of males fighting with bladed weapons.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers arrested one male in connection with the incident.
“The 15-year-old male, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, has now been bailed pending further enquiries.”