George and Joseph Chapel Allerton: Wine thieves smash into treasured Leeds cheesemongers in shock burglary
George & Joseph, in Chapel Allerton, has won multiple accolades for its impressive array of cheeses. The award-winning shop’s owner said they were hit by burglars who smashed the front door.
Broken glass was discovered on Saturday morning (May 10) by a delivery driver, who informed owner Stephen Fleming. He arrived to find the damage - and a bag abandoned outside.
“They took wine and a laptop from the back room - it’s more annoying than anything,” said the 54-year-old. “There were still quite a few bottles of wine in the bag outside the shop. Most of them are intact, but the labels are damaged.
“Why they left it, I don’t know - but I suspect they were spotted by someone.”
The missing stock has been estimated to be worth around £300 - not counting the price of a new front window.
George & Joseph was established in 2013, introducing Leeds foodies to top-tier cheeses after Stephen left a career in IT. It’s not the first time the shop has been hit.
Stephen said: “We got broken into back in 2021. That time, they didn’t take anything. I think they were looking for cash but there was none on the premises.”
Despite the drama, the shop is back open - although it’s slightly lighter on wine. Stephen said: “On a positive note, the customers have been amazing.
“Everyone has been stopping by and supporting us. It has been wonderful. But it’s just a shame that people decide they can help themselves.”
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers are investigating the break-in, which is believed to have taken place on Friday night (May 9). Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13250261573.