George and Joseph Chapel Allerton: Wine thieves smash into treasured Leeds cheesemongers in shock burglary

Wine thieves smashed into a treasured Leeds cheesemongers - but appeared to bungle their booze raid as bottles were left dumped on the street outside.

George & Joseph, in Chapel Allerton, has won multiple accolades for its impressive array of cheeses. The award-winning shop’s owner said they were hit by burglars who smashed the front door.

George & Joseph, in Chapel Allerton, was targeted by wine thieves who smashed into the shop - but appeared to bungle their booze raid as bottles were left dumped on the street outside.placeholder image
George & Joseph, in Chapel Allerton, was targeted by wine thieves who smashed into the shop - but appeared to bungle their booze raid as bottles were left dumped on the street outside. | Simon Hulme/Third party

Broken glass was discovered on Saturday morning (May 10) by a delivery driver, who informed owner Stephen Fleming. He arrived to find the damage - and a bag abandoned outside.

“They took wine and a laptop from the back room - it’s more annoying than anything,” said the 54-year-old. “There were still quite a few bottles of wine in the bag outside the shop. Most of them are intact, but the labels are damaged.

“Why they left it, I don’t know - but I suspect they were spotted by someone.”

The missing stock has been estimated to be worth around £300 - not counting the price of a new front window.

The independent shop, on Harrogate Road, has won multiple accolades for its impressive array of cheeses.placeholder image
The independent shop, on Harrogate Road, has won multiple accolades for its impressive array of cheeses. | Simon Hulme

George & Joseph was established in 2013, introducing Leeds foodies to top-tier cheeses after Stephen left a career in IT. It’s not the first time the shop has been hit.

Stephen said: “We got broken into back in 2021. That time, they didn’t take anything. I think they were looking for cash but there was none on the premises.”

Despite the drama, the shop is back open - although it’s slightly lighter on wine. Stephen said: “On a positive note, the customers have been amazing.

“Everyone has been stopping by and supporting us. It has been wonderful. But it’s just a shame that people decide they can help themselves.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers are investigating the break-in, which is believed to have taken place on Friday night (May 9). Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13250261573.

