Gelderd Road crash: Man arrested after high-speed police chase through Leeds in stolen car ends in collision
A man was arrested in Leeds after being involved in a high-speed police chase.
Police pursued the blue BMW when they saw it travelling at high speed on Bradford Road. It was subsequently found that the vehicle had been stolen.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police spotted a blue BMW travelling at high speed which failed to stop for officers on Bradford Road, Leeds, at 00:01 this morning (Monday).
“The vehicle was subsequently involved in a collision on Gelderd Road, Leeds, where the occupant was arrested.
"The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.”