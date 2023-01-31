Reece Cavanagh from Garforth was convicted of selling MDMA in February of last year and given a suspended sentence. He had been caught with more than 48 grammes of the drug.

But the 26-year-old was returned to Leeds Crown Court this week to answer a charge of criminal damage following a heated argument with his girlfriend over a takeaway order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavanagh had been out drinking on August 6 last year and ordered fast food on his way home in the early hours. The battle broke out because garlic mayonnaise had been missed from the order.

Condiment confusion...A portion of garlic dip nearly landed Cavanagh behind bars.

His partner asked him to leave the property and he punched and kicked several internal doors.

He was also found in possession of a small amount of cannabis when the police arrested him, which was dealt with by way of a “community resolution”, prosecutor Sam Roxborough said.

Cavanagh was taken to Elland Road Police Station where he admitted damaging the doors, but said he would pay for them. However, the offence put him in breach of his suspended sentence.

The court was told he had completed the unpaid work requirement from his drug-dealing conviction and had covered the £200 repair bill.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Dallas told him: “It was a silly argument over a portion of garlic mayonnaise. She (his partner) does not want you to go to prison.

"You were given a chance after a very serious drug offence and most people go to prison for offences of that nature. I’m sure you were warned by the previous judge of all the horrible things that could happen if you didn’t stay out of trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had to think very carefully whether you should have to serve that sentence. But you went out and got yourself a job, are supporting your family and have paid compensation for the damage you caused. It would harm your family if I were to impose this sentence.”

He handed Cavanagh, of Wakefield Road, 30 additional unpaid working hours and the operational period of his suspended sentence was extended by a further two months. He was also told to pay a £100 fine.