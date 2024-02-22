Garforth: CCTV image shared of man wanted over theft of £3,000 worth of equipment from Leeds train station
Detectives are investigating the theft of plant equipment from Garforth railway station on January 18.
The man entered a compound at the station just before 10.30am and gained entry to a container.
He then proceeded to take over £3,000 worth of equipment and load it into his car before leaving the compound.
Officers from British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 277 of 18/01/2024.
Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.