Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Garforth: CCTV image shared of man wanted over theft of £3,000 worth of equipment from Leeds train station

A CCTV image of a man wanted over the theft of £3,000 worth of equipment from a train station in Leeds has been shared.
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
The man entered a compound in Garforth railway station and gained entry to a container. Photo: BTPThe man entered a compound in Garforth railway station and gained entry to a container. Photo: BTP
The man entered a compound in Garforth railway station and gained entry to a container. Photo: BTP

Detectives are investigating the theft of plant equipment from Garforth railway station on January 18.

The man entered a compound at the station just before 10.30am and gained entry to a container.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then proceeded to take over £3,000 worth of equipment and load it into his car before leaving the compound.

The man entered a compound in Garforth railway station and gained entry to a container. Photo: BTPThe man entered a compound in Garforth railway station and gained entry to a container. Photo: BTP
The man entered a compound in Garforth railway station and gained entry to a container. Photo: BTP

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails

Officers from British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 277 of 18/01/2024.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:GarforthCCTVLeeds