Garden Village Micklefield: Armed police officers descend on Leeds village after attempted break-in
Armed police officers rushed to a village in Leeds after a "disturbance" at the weekend, which involved an attempted break-in at a house.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, which was reported on Sunday (February 18) in Micklefield, resulted in a significant police presence in the area.
Officers rushed to the scene at Garden Village, where they were told that suspects had "attempted to force entry to a property".
Armed police were deployed, but the suspects fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.
Those who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information about the incident has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 473 of 18 February.