Garden Village Micklefield: Armed police officers descend on Leeds village after attempted break-in

Armed police officers rushed to a village in Leeds after a "disturbance" at the weekend, which involved an attempted break-in at a house.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:33 GMT
The incident, which was reported on Sunday (February 18) in Micklefield, resulted in a significant police presence in the area.

Armed police were called to Garden Village, Micklefield, on February 18. Photo: Google.Armed police were called to Garden Village, Micklefield, on February 18. Photo: Google.
Officers rushed to the scene at Garden Village, where they were told that suspects had "attempted to force entry to a property".

Armed police were deployed, but the suspects fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.

Those who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information about the incident has been urged to call 101, quoting log number 473 of 18 February.

