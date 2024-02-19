Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, which was reported on Sunday (February 18) in Micklefield, resulted in a significant police presence in the area.

Armed police were called to Garden Village, Micklefield, on February 18. Photo: Google.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers rushed to the scene at Garden Village, where they were told that suspects had "attempted to force entry to a property".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed police were deployed, but the suspects fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.