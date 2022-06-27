Gang violence prompts increased stop and search powers in Leeds suburb

It follows reports yesterday afternoon (June 26) of a male seen chasing another male and attempting to attack him with a machete in Burmantofts.

Police say this is believed that this incident involved members of criminal street gangs.

As a result of this, senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in this area and to prevent serious violence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torre Road. PIC: Google

The order covers Torre Road, East Park Parade, Railway Street and Marsh Lane.

The authorisation came into effect at 4pm yesterday (June 26) for an initial 24 hours, and its continuation will be subject to regular reviews.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Superintendent Andy Cass, of Leeds District, said: “This order has been put in place due to concerns about the potential for further retaliatory incidents in this area.

“These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons. This is all about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.