The defendants, who are aged between 21 and 28, are each accused of conspiring to breach immigration laws by smuggling the five immigrants into the UK illegally, and assisting in the concealing and transporting of those people.

It allegedly took place between December 31, 2019, and December 11, 2020.

Those facing the charges include:

The group are accused of smuggling people from Albania. (library pic)

Christopher Hennigan, age 35, of Gloucester Terrace, Armley. Kimberley Susan Harding, age 38, of Montagu Road, Wetherby. Leonie Harding, age 21, of Montagu Road, Wetherby. Ryan Johnson, age 28, of Moresdale Street, Seacroft. Rebecca Lily O’Donnell, age 27, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley.

They all recently appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where the case was committed to Leeds Crown Court.