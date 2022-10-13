Gang dragged man from car on Leeds street and beat him with a wheel brace

They blocked the victim in on Carr Manor Grove in Moortown and launched their vicious attack.

Naheem Hussain, Ahmed Mahmood and Ibrahim Mohammad appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

The victim had driven past Hussain and Mahmood who were in a Toyota on June 20, 2020.

Carr Manor Grove, Moortown, where the three dragged a man from his car.

Mahmood gestured to the victim, before they turned around and followed him.

The victim, who was driving a Nissan Micra, then noticed the Toyota was behind him.

Mohammad, who was driving an Audi and was in front of the Micra, then blocked the victim in from the front.

Hussain purposely drove into the back of the victim’s car, causing damage.

He then got out armed with the wheel brace and hit the victim’s windscreen and smashed the driver’s side window.

Two of them began raining punches down on the stricken man who was dragged out of the car through the broken window.

The victim’s aunty had seen the incident and tried to prevent the attackers from striking him.

But he was struck with the wheel brace and punched and kicked.

The incident was caught on CCTV but prosecutor Ashleigh Metcalfe said it was unclear who threw the punches and kicks.

The victim suffered grazes, cuts and bruises, and all three defendants gave no-comment interviews to police.

Hussain, age 21, of Carr Manor Drive, Moortown admitted affray, careless driving, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and actual bodily harm.

Mahmood, age 19, of Scott Hall Road, Moortown and Mohammad, age 23, of West Park Grove, Roundhay, both admitted affray.

A fourth defendant had the case against him dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Only Hussain has a previous conviction for drug driving.

No explanation or mitigation was offered by the defendants’ barristers after Judge Tom Bayliss QC said he would give them suspended sentences.

He described the incident as “outrageous behaviour” and handed them each 18 months’ jail, suspended for two years, and 250 hours of unpaid work.

