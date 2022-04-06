Gang carves words into bowls lawn and rip planks from seating area in Harehills as members disgusted

Harehills Park Bowling Club shared the shocking act in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 5).

The club posted: "Left at 7:30pm last night. Arrived at 4:45 this evening to this.

"No words other than who knows about a gang or group by the name of Southside?"

Pictures provided to the YEP show panels ripped from the side of a seating area at the club.

The words 'South Side' have also been carved into the lawn by the culprits.

Residents and members were disgusted by the announcement.

One said: "After all the time and dedication you have put into making Harehills a nice place to enjoy for young people, kids and families.

"You don't deserve this."

The club has now reported the incident to the police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police have received a report of criminal damage at Harehills Park Bowling Club, in Coldcotes Avenue, Harehills, which occurred sometime between 7.30pm on Monday and 4.45pm on Tuesday.

"Damage was caused to shelters and to the green.

"The local neighbourhood policing team has been made aware.

"Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220182923 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat"