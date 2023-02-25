The four-strong group were seeking retribution from her grandson over the alleged disappearance of a motorbike when they tried smashing their way into the home on Hornbeam Way in Whinmoor shortly before 2am on August 11 last year.

They first threw rocks and bricks at the windows before trying to climb inside. The grandson frantically tried to stop them but was slashed across the hand by the machete.

The terrified elderly woman was left with an injury to her face by the glass and debris from the shattered windows. The grandson had called the police and was heard pleading with the gang to leave.

Djalo was given 40 months' jail for his part in the terrifying attack.

Prosecutor John Batchelor told Leeds Crown Court that the gang leader, Keano Collett Djalo was arrested at his home 40 minutes after the gang left the victim’s home. The 22-year-old refused to answer questions during his police interview.

However, he was identified by the grandmother, while his phone was picked up by mobile masts that put him in the area at the time. The other three gang members were never identified.

Mr Batchelor said Djalo and the victim had known each other “for years”, with the victim claiming he bought drugs from Djalo and had run up a debt, which Djalo refuted.

It was claimed that the victim had been asked to store a motorbike, that he feared was stolen, at his home and he told Djalo he wanted it removing. It was later taken away by an unknown male. Djalo then allegedly blamed the victim for losing the bike, and told him he was going to come round to his house and kill him. This led to the attack on the property.

Djalo, of Montagu Rise, Hollin Park, has a previous conviction for drug dealing as a youth. He admitted causing ABH to the elderly woman, and attempting to cause GBH to her grandson.

Mitigating, Victoria Smith-Swain said that Djalo is still a young man and immature, adding: “He wishes through me to express his remorse and to apologise. He expresses shame at his behaviour and has a good insight into the harm he cause, especially to the elderly woman.

"He recognises that a sentence of immediate imprisonment is possible in this case.” She said that while being held on remand he had used his time wisely.

Considering which of the gang was carrying the machete that injured the victim’s hand, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said: “It was a joint enterprise so it makes no difference who was in possession. I know you have been making efforts while in custody to do all the right things for your future.”