Gambling-addict treasurer frittered £18,000 of football league funds and bought Greggs and Papa John takeaways

The treasurer of a football league organisation stole more than £18,000 from its coffers to fund his gambling addiction.

Lewis Elliott’s offending came to light when he sent the chairman of Huddersfield and District Association Football League a letter confessing to his crime, and had left just £24 in its bank account. In the previous 18 months he had used the funds for betting, along with ordering items online including takeaways and shopping.

Elliott, who turned 24 today and is from Wakefield, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted a charge of theft. It was heard that in the letter he sent in March of 2021, he said he had been stealing the money for a period of 18 months, apologised, wanted to make amends and was seeking help for his addiction. He also returned the laptop and other items given to him for his job as the league’s treasurer.

During regular meetings of the league’s officials, Elliott, of Sycamore Avenue, Alverthorpe, would lie about the amount of money in their account. He would open other bank accounts and switch the money between them to cover his tracks.

Elliott took the cash and spent it on gambling, as well as shopping and takeaways. (pic by Adobe / National World)

As well as betting, it was found he spent money on items from Amazon, Sainsbury’s, Deliveroo, Majestic Wine, Papa John pizzas and Greggs bakery. The largest single transaction he made in a single day was £6,923, even forging a second signature that was required to ensure its completion.

The association, which is more than 120 years old, is the administrator for four senior and four reserve leagues containing more than 50 clubs. Following Elliott’s theft, an emergency loan had to be taken out from the Football Association to avert insolvency.

Following his arrest, he was “candid” during his interview and accepted that he had stolen the money, telling officers that having access to the money was “too tempting” and could spend up to £2,000 a day on gambling. He has no previous convictions.

A probation report into Elliott found that he works as a web designer but was hoping to land a job with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS). He took full responsibility for the theft and had since sought help. He has not gambled in over two years and committed no further offences.

Mitigating, Michael Collins said that he was the victim of an undisclosed incident, which is currently being investigated by police, as a youth which could help explain his behaviour. It was also heard that he had racked up a £60,000 debt during his days at university.

Mr Collins added: “When he confessed to the chairman of the organisation, it was suggested it might have been cynical. But I would submit his confession was genuine and honest.”

But this was counteracted by Judge Mushtaq Khokhar, who told Elliott: “You had no option but to come clean. You had the audacity to stand and say at these monthly meetings that everything was hunky dory.

"These are serious matters involving a breach of trust. For a small league, this is a lot of money. Reluctantly I will draw back from an immediate custodial sentence.”