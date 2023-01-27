Gamble Hill Place Bramley incident: Police investigating reports of a firearms discharge in Leeds
Police are investigating reports of a firearms discharge in Leeds.
Officers were called to an address in Gamble Hill Place, Bramley, following reports of loud bangs being heard in the area at around 3am today (January 27). Police are at the scene and establishing what has happened.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the live chat function quoting reference 0273 of 27/1. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.