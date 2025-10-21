Detectives investigating the murder of Ian Watkins at HMP Wakefield have made two further arrests.

Two men aged 23 and 39 have been arrested from HMP Wakefield on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They are both in police custody and will be interviewed over the course of today, they will then be bailed and returned to prison while enquiries continue.

Ian Watkins was killed at HMP Wakefield on Saturday, October 11.

Last week two men were charged with murder in relation to the incident on on Saturday, October 11 . They are on remand awaiting trial.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the murder of Ian Watkins and these arrests form part of that.

“Ian Watkins’ family are being updated as the investigation progresses. However, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.”