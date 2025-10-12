A further arrest has been made in the investigation into a fatal crash in Bradford late last month.

Darrell Dalton, 68, died of his injuries after the collision on Little Horton Lane, Bradford, which occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday, September 27.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is now in custody in West Yorkshire.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or CCTV/dashcam footage of two vehicles believed to have been racing around Canterbury and Little Horton in the moments before the collision.

Anyone with information can contact the team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or 101, quoting 13250556455

Robert Nagoda, aged 28, of no fixed address, has already been charged in relation to this collision and a 20-year-old, from Bradford, has been interviewed and released on bail.