An addict attacked his friend with a bike lock and smashed his home up after chasing him down over a £60 debt.

Stuart Brisbane went to the man’s council property on Wykebeck Valley Road in Gipton on March 25, let himself in began hitting the occupant with the heavy-duty D-lock, causing bruising to his hip.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the men had known each other for some time, and Brisbane believed he was owed cash by the victim.

The man was able to flee the house during the attack and hide nearby, with Brisbane following him. But 46-year-old Brisbane then went back into the home and began causing damage.

He smashed all the external windows, a toilet, the sink and tiles. He then walked out with a television set thought to be worth around £60. The total cost of the damage to the Leeds City Council property was estimated to be in the region of £3,000.

Police eventually caught up with Brisbane and arrested him at Asda in Harehills on April 15. He also had a police-style extendable baton on him, prosecutor Michael Smith told the court.

During his police interview he admitted knowing the victim and sharing drugs with him, but insisted the man owed him £60. He denied being responsible for the offending.

Brisbane was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week. (pic by National World) | National World

Brisbane, of North Farm Road, Gipton was initially charged with aggravated burglary, but this was downgraded to common assault, criminal damage and theft of the TV. He also admitted possession of an offensive weapon in public.

He has 44 previous convictions for 75 offences, including multiple weapons and criminal damages.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Nottingham, where he has been held on remand since his arrest.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said Brisbane would lose his tenancy and be made homeless if he were to spend any longer locked up. He said that Brisbane was now on a stable methadone prescription to “conquer his cravings” for heroin.

Mr Semple said: “This was a dispute involving what had been old friends. Both were chronic drug users, he [Brisbane] sought repayment repeatedly and was living hand to mouth.

“That £60 formed a significant part of his thought process. It culminated in what was a regrettable incident. With time passed, he has expressed remorse for what he has done.”

Birsbane tried to ask the judge himself for another chance to “prove himself” but his microphone was muted by the court clerk.

The judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC, told Brisbane that due to his numerous previous offences for carrying weapons, a jail sentence was inevitable.

He said: “You are a very heavily-convicted individual. You are a serious offender in these types of offences, including weapons or knives in a public place.”