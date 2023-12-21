Furious boyfriend mounted pavement and drove at his partner during Leeds street row
The woman was forced to drive out of the way to avoid the Peugeot 2008 driven by Sean Tyrell. He then slammed on his brakes and reversed over her handbag before driving off.
The incident happened on Beeston Road, Beeston, on October 8 and was caught on CCTV. He was arrested and interviewed the next day but denied any offence. He claimed she was abusive towards him and said he threw her handbag out of the car and drove off.
Leeds Crown Court heard that Tyrell, of Station Road, Rawcliffe, Goole, has 20 previous convictions for 129 offences. He admitted dangerous driving and common assault.
A probation report suggested the 36-year-old was remorseful and realised there was “no excuse for his behaviour”. Little mitigation was offered by his barrister, Benjamin Bell, after Judge Simon Batiste indicated he would not lock him up.
Judge Batiste told Tyrell: “You drove at her and she had to take evasive action. It was a horrible offence and must have been terrifying for her. It was a vile piece of driving.”
He gave him 12 months’ jail, suspended for two years, 100 hours of unpaid work, 25 rehabilitation days and a prohibited activity requirement to stop him contacting the victim or attending her address.
He was also banned from driving for 18 months and must pass an extended re-test to get his licence back.
Judge Batiste told him: “You’re very fortunate. Please do not come back in front of me again because you will not like the consequences if you do.”