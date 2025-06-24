A fundraiser has been launched following the death of a Leeds police officer whose body was found at a nature reserve.

The body of Charlie Mitchell, 26, was found at St Aidan’s Nature Reserve on Sunday (June 22) at around 5.30pm after he was reported missing from his home in Leeds the night before.

West Yorkshire Police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and that the coroner’s office was informed.

A fundraiser has been launched following the tragic death of Leeds police officer Charlie Mitchell, who was a 'proud new father' | West Yorkshire Police

A GoFundMe page has been launched that reveals that PC Mitchell had recently become a father for the first time following the birth of his son.

The fundraiser reads: It’s with deep sadness that I share the heart breaking news of the passing of PC 5788 Mitchell.

“Charlie was not only a dedicated police officer, but also a loving partner to Brooklyn and a proud new father to their beautiful baby boy.”

It continues: “What should have been a time of joy and new beginnings has now been overshadowed by unimaginable grief.

“Brooklyn is now facing something no one should have to: the loss of her partner and the father of her child, while stepping into motherhood alone.”

The fundraiser has been established to support PC Mitchell’s partner “through this difficult period” and so far over £6,000 has been donated.

To view the page or donate click here.

PC Mitchell was a Patrol officer based at Halifax. His colleagues are being offered support.

Assistant Chief Constable Robert McCoubrey said: “Charlie’s death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and will be continuing to give them all the support we can at this very difficult time.

“His death has also come as a terrible shock to his colleagues in Calderdale District and the wider West Yorkshire Police family and we will be making sure that all necessary support is in place for everyone who worked with him or knew him.”