Full investigation launched into fight at Headingley Stadium during Pakistan v Afghanistan world cup match

A full investigation has been launched into a fight at Headingley Stadium during the Headingley v Pakistan world cup match.

Police said the investigation follows a review of CCTV and mobile phone footage which emerged on social media and appeared to show fans fighting inside and outside Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Officers were initially called to the stadium, in St Michael’s Lane, shortly before noon on Saturday, June 29 to a disturbance outside the ground involving a large group.

There were also reports of people climbing over a wall and attacking staff on a gate.

Police dispersed the crowd without incident and remained on patrol in the area.

Two men, both aged 22 and from London, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

One was later released without charge and the other was bailed pending further enquiries.

Further incidents were reported during and after the game.

A 17-year-old male from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of assault after going on the pitch.

He was later released without charge.

Superintendent Chris Bowen, who heads operational policing for Leeds District, said: “We now have a better overall impression of the incidents that took place in and around the ground before, during and after the match, and recognise the need for there to be a full and comprehensive criminal investigation into those offences.

“While these were isolated incidents involving a relative minority of people attending the event, the scenes that were witnessed were completely unprecedented at a cricket match.

“The law-abiding majority will have been understandably concerned at what occurred and we need to send a very clear message that behaviour such as this is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“While we did not receive any direct reports of people being injured, the footage that is out there clearly shows people being assaulted during these incidents. We would like to hear from anyone who was a victim and from anyone who witnessed any incidents, particularly if they have uncut original source phone footage that could assist in identifying incidents or offenders.

“We have detectives from Leeds District CID carrying out extensive enquiries to build up a full picture of these incidents and pinpoint the suspects, and we will look to further public appeals to identify them as necessary.

“Crowd trouble is relatively unheard of in cricket, and, as such, Saturday’s match had been assessed by us as low risk and suitable for a security operation led by stewards without any police presence in the ground.

“We have now reviewed the policing arrangements for the coming matches this week at Headingley, in consultation with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and an enhanced police presence and stewarding will be in place to ensure people attending can have a safe and enjoyable time.”

Steve Elworthy, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director said: “We welcome and fully support a police investigation into the events at Headingley. We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans.

“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has been a fantastic celebration of cricket so far and it would be a shame if these isolated incidents, that are not common in our sport, overshadow this.”

Anyone with any information or any relevant original source footage that could assist the investigation is asked to email leedsdistrict.DIU@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting Operation Deeppond.