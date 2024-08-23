Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a series of burglaries in Leeds are re-appealing for the public’s help in locating Jamie Semeniuk.

Officers have made extensive enquiries to trace the 37-year-old in connection with commercial burglaries in the Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton areas of the district over a 12-day period in July.

He is now also wanted for a further burglary offence in Leeds city centre from earlier this month.

Jamie Semeniuk. | WYP

He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with tattoos on his right arm, right wrist and back.

His current whereabouts are unknown, but Semeniuk is believed to have links across Leeds, including Little London, East End Park and Meanwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240399825.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.