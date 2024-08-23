Jamie Semeniuk: Fresh police appeal to locate man wanted in connection with Leeds burglaries
Officers have made extensive enquiries to trace the 37-year-old in connection with commercial burglaries in the Headingley, Woodhouse and Chapel Allerton areas of the district over a 12-day period in July.
He is now also wanted for a further burglary offence in Leeds city centre from earlier this month.
He is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with tattoos on his right arm, right wrist and back.
His current whereabouts are unknown, but Semeniuk is believed to have links across Leeds, including Little London, East End Park and Meanwood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240399825.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.