A major drug dealer jailed for flooding Yorkshire with crystal meth has been returned to prison, after he failed to notify the police he was working.

Hassan Jalilian had been freed on licence from his 11-and-a-half-year jail sentence in 2023 and was put under a strict serious crime prevention order, but breached it multiple times, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Hassan Jalilian had been freed on licence from his 11-and-a-half-year jail sentence in 2023 and was put under a strict serious crime prevention order, but breached it multiple times, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Among the six breaches admitted, the 32-year-old failed to tell the authorities that he was working for his father’s company, that he had more than one mobile phone, that he had a social media account and failed to declare his receipt of universal credit.

Jalilian (pictured) imported crystal meth in children's toys and distributed the drugs from Crown House in Armley. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

He was given a fresh eight-month sentence, but the judge, Recorder Paul Reid, said it was a “largely academic exercise” because Jalilian is now expected to serve the remainder of his drug-dealing sentence with a release date set for 2029.

Mitigating on his behalf, Rachel Webster said Jaliian accepted he was in the wrong for all of the breaches. She said he was working to get money for Proceeds of Crime Act proceeds, in which he would be expected to pay back the ill-gotten gains from his drug empire.

She said: “He wants me to emphasise that there was no criminality involved. He has no contact with his previous associates.” She said he was also a model prisoner and stayed out of trouble during his time inside.

Jaliian, who was living in the Rawdon area in 2019, had plans to create a market for methamphetamine - also known as crystal meth - a highly-addictive illegal stimulant that has flooded the USA in recent years, but is yet to grip the UK.

Jalilian started to set up a gym as a front at Crown House on Armley Road in Armley where he organised his gang to cut, package, store and distribute the drugs. They had imported the drug inside children's toys from Canada.

He attacked two police officers with CS spray when they came to arrest him. They recovered drugs valued at £61,000 along with two hunting knives and CS spray. He previously had photos taken of him posing topless with wads of cash.

He was one of four members of the gang to be jailed in 2019, with Jalilian receiving the toughest sentence.