Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carling Appleton got so drunk during an afternoon session he was caught on CCTV staggering around, laughing, shouting and being a general nuisance, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 32 months this week. Judge Ray Singh conceded that he was restricted by sentencing guidelines and added: "You are a dangerous offender, I have no doubt about that. I do not have the power to pass the sentence you richly deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If I did I would have imposed an extended sentence. You are a violent thug who will persistently appear before the courts."

The court heard that 28-year-old Appleton was released from HMP Wakefield on October 12 last year and contacted a man whom he had befriended while both behind bars, to arrange meeting up.

Appleton sexually assaulted a woman in Wakefield city centre and then punched a mate unconscious one day after being released from jail. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

The next day they met and began drinking in the city centre pubs, but Appleton became "loud and outspoken" as he became more drunk. His friend tried to calm him down, but he became even more out of control as he downed lager and shots of sambuca.

He then tried to grab the breast of a woman in one bar, after he offered to show her his penis and telling her had just got out of prison and suggested he wanted sex. Footage from the pub's camera showed him then laughing and staggering around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been asked to leave, the men went to other pubs until the man said he was going home and was getting picked up by his partner. After refusing to give Appleton a lift, they got into an argument.

CCTV footage was played to the court which showed the pair squaring up to each other on Savile Street before Appleton punched him, knocking him unconscious. He was then seen leaning over him and punching him three more times, before rifling through his pocket and taking his wallet which contained £240, and then fleeing.

Appleton, of Hobart Road, Castleford, was arrested and gave a no-comment interview. He later admitted sexual assault, GBH without intent and theft. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds.

He has 11 previous convictions for 22 offences and was released from a nine-month sentence the day before his rampage. His previous convictions include multiple offences for ABH and battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex said: "If he had the opportunity, he would apologise sincerely to the lady, he is ashamed for doing what he did. It was a situation where he had far too much to drink. He is sorry for the assault. He has made his peace with the complainant of the assault."

He said that Appleton was a ground worker and father to a three-year-old son.