Free bike security marking for Leeds cyclists - when and where you can register your bicycle on the National Cycle Database

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are working together on the scheme, which they hope will give more people the confidence to start cycling.

Carrine Thompson-Green, from Leeds City Council, said: “We are really looking forward to working in collaboration with the police in delivering bike registration across Leeds. It’s a fantastic scheme and we hope people will take advantage and cycle more.”

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are offering free bike security marking to more than 3,000 cyclists.

How does it work?

The enterprise, funded by Active Travel Fund, will allow more than 3,000 cyclists across the city to security mark their bike and register their details on the National Cycle Database run by Bike Register.

Bike Register is a ‘Secured by Design’ accredited company who run the National Cycle Database. It is free to register your bike on the secure database as long as you have the frame number, even without a Bike Register product.

What are the benefits to registering your bike?

Paul Denison, from West Yorkshire Police Crime Prevention, said: “Security marking in general plays an important role in reducing crime, making items difficult to sell on and increasing the chances of property being returned to owners."

Cycle information and security events are being arranged all over the Leeds area where the service will be supplied to residents of Leeds free of charge. Some local schools are also involved.

Mr Denison said: “These cycle crime prevention events are increasingly popular, and I would urge anyone who owns a bike to get to one.”

When and where are the events taking place?

Details of arranged events in the community are available via the www.bikeregister.com website.

Events currently listed for Leeds are:

Saturday February 26, 9am-2.30pm - Armley Mills Museum, Canal Road, Armley, Leeds, LS12 2LX

Tuesday March 15, 10am-2pm - Leeds Urban Bike Park, Middleton Park, Middleton, Leeds, LS10 3TN

Saturday March 19, 9am-2.30pm - Pudsey Park, Church Lane, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7RR

Saturday April 2, 10am-2pm - Leeds Urban Bike Park, Middleton Park, Middleton, Leeds, LS10 3TN

Saturday April 9, 9am-2.30pm - Rodley Canal, Calverley Bridge, Rodley, Leeds, LS13 1NW

Saturday April 30, 9am-2.30pm - Bramley Fire Station, Stanningley Road, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 3HX

Saturday May 21, 9am-2.30pm - Thornhill Drive, Calverley, Leeds, LS28 5NF

Saturday July 2, 9am-2.30pm - Rodley Canal, Calverley Bridge, Rodley, Leeds, LS13 1NW

Saturday July 23, 9am-2.30pm - Rodley Canal, Calverley Bridge, Rodley, Leeds, LS13 1NW

Anyone interested in hosting an event can email [email protected] to share details of their venue.