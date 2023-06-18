Fraudster used fake vouchers to splash out at Argos, Sainsbury's and Topshop at White Rose shopping centre

Adil Fiaz used the counterfeit tokens in stores that included Sainsbury’s, Argos and Topshop over the period of a month, but was finally traced after the companies realised they were bogus.

The 28-year-old first travelled to Argos in the shopping centre on September 10, 2020, and bought £100 worth of goods. Eight days later he returned to the White Rose, and splashed £143 worth of the vouchers in Sainsbury’s.

On September 23, the father-of-one again splashed out in Topshop, handing over £150 worth of vouchers. A week later he was back again, this time spending £170 in Debenhams, Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court.

Fiaz targeted shops at the White Rose shopping centre.

Fiaz, of Halliday Grove, Armley, admitted multiple counts of committing fraud by false representation.

A probation report read to the court explained that Fiaz had bought the fake vouchers but showed “great remorse” for his actions. He is unemployed at the moment and that the pending court case had taken its toll on his mental health.

Judge Christopher Batty told the court: “It’s the equivalent to counterfeit currency, and if it had been that, he would be gone (sent to prison). This is serious, there’s got to be some punishment for this.”

