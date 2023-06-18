Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fraudster used fake vouchers to splash out at Argos, Sainsbury's and Topshop at White Rose shopping centre

A fraudster splashed out on hundreds of pounds using fake vouchers during shopping sprees at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds
By Nick Frame
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Adil Fiaz used the counterfeit tokens in stores that included Sainsbury’s, Argos and Topshop over the period of a month, but was finally traced after the companies realised they were bogus.

The 28-year-old first travelled to Argos in the shopping centre on September 10, 2020, and bought £100 worth of goods. Eight days later he returned to the White Rose, and splashed £143 worth of the vouchers in Sainsbury’s.

On September 23, the father-of-one again splashed out in Topshop, handing over £150 worth of vouchers. A week later he was back again, this time spending £170 in Debenhams, Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court.

Fiaz targeted shops at the White Rose shopping centre.Fiaz targeted shops at the White Rose shopping centre.
Fiaz, of Halliday Grove, Armley, admitted multiple counts of committing fraud by false representation.

A probation report read to the court explained that Fiaz had bought the fake vouchers but showed “great remorse” for his actions. He is unemployed at the moment and that the pending court case had taken its toll on his mental health.

Judge Christopher Batty told the court: “It’s the equivalent to counterfeit currency, and if it had been that, he would be gone (sent to prison). This is serious, there’s got to be some punishment for this.”

He gave him a 30-week jail term, suspended for 18 months, 75 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days. Judge Batty told him: “If you comply, we will never meet again, but if you don’t you will be referred back to me and I will have give you the 30 weeks.”