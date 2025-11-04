Four jailed for roles in £9.2 million cocaine supply plot

Four members of a Bradford crime gang who conspired to supply cocaine worth more than £9 million which had been imported into the country hidden in consignments of fruit have been jailed for a combined total of 86 years.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sentences come after three other men received lengthy jail terms for their role in the plot uncovered following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team.

A consignment of the papaya fruit was imported to the UK from Mexico on 4 October 2023. Hidden amidst the fruit was 92 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £9.2 million, and destined to be delivered to Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting under the direction of gang leader Sanchez Heffernan, Jack Stalley travelled from Bradford to collect the consignment. It was then taken to a tyre yard in the Low Moor area of the city which was controlled by Levi Depass.

Sanchez Heffernan, Levi Depass, Matthew Jackson and Jack Stalley. | WYP

The drugs were then separated from the fruit and split.

Lowe was seen handing over 35 kilos of the drug to Adil Ditta. Officers attempted to arrest Ditta but he made off and, following a pursuit, his VW Golf was found abandoned with the drugs inside.

Telephone evidence confirmed that Lowe was acting under the directions of Depass and Matthew Jackson.

The remaining 57 kilos of cocaine were taken from the tyre yard to the Shipley area by Gary Sinclair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinclair was stopped by officers who not only recovered the drugs but also found crucial evidence showing the cocaine had recently been imported from Mexico.

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court for sentencing at earlier hearings last year and earlier this year.

* Dominic Lowe, aged 32 of HM Prison Holme House, Stockton-on-Tees was sentenced to eight years for supplying Class A drugs.

* Garry Sinclair, aged 39, and formerly of Cliffe Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton was sentenced to 10 years after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Adil Ditta, aged 24, and formerly of Raven Street, Nelson, Lancashire, was sentenced to eight years after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and dangerous driving.

Further enquiries by the Programme Precision Serious Organised Crime team established that Sanchez Heffernan, Levi Depass and Matthew Jackson were the principle organisers of the plot and further enquiries were conducted into their drug trafficking activities.

All three, together with Jack Stalley, were arrested in March 2025 and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Heffernan, Depass and Jackson were found guilty after a trial in September, while Stalley admitted his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (October 31),

* Sanchez Heffernan, aged 34, formerly of Denholme House Farm, Denholme, Bradford, was described as having a leading role in the conspiracy and sentenced to 29 years.

* Levi Depass, aged 37, formerly of West Royd Road, Shipley, was also described as having a leading role in the conspiracy and sentenced to 27 years. Depass was also given a 13-year sentence to run concurrently for his involvement in the supply of 7.5 kilos of cocaine linked to the Encrochat handle ‘Gravejaguar’ between March and May 2020.

* Matthew Jackson, aged 35, formerly for Villa Road, Bingley, was described as having a significant role in the conspiracy. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Jack Stalley, aged 34, formerly of Downside Crescent, Allerton, Bradford, was sentenced to 13 years.

Earlier this year, Heffernan and six other men were jailed in relation to separate drug offences investigated by the Programme Precision team.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Chris Rukin said: “These individuals played leading roles in a sophisticated criminal network, and their lengthy prison sentences reflect the seriousness of their crimes.

“We’re proud of the tireless work by our officers and partners to dismantle this operation and protect our communities from the serious harm caused by illegal drugs.” This case sends a clear message: if you choose to profit from the misery caused by drug trafficking, you will be pursued and you will face justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision is dedicated to tackling the activities of serious organised criminals.

Precision officers are based across West Yorkshire and specialise in targeting those involved in the supply of drugs and the serious violence associated with this criminal trade.

Precision endorses an approach by the Home Office and the National Crime Agency – known as the four Ps - to tackle serious and organised crime.

The four Ps are Prepare, Prevent, Pursue and Protect. West Yorkshire’s strategy involves a fifth P – Partnership, which is key to tackling the issues caused to communities by those involved in serious criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report drug dealing contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.