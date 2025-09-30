Brayton Approach, Swarcliffe: Four arrested after street disturbance in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:36 BST
Four people have been arrested following reports of a disturbance in Leeds on Monday.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Brayton Approach on the Swarcliffe estate at around 4.30pm yesterday (September 29) after reports of a disturbance in the street.

A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the street on Brayton Approach in Leeds.placeholder image
Police were called to reports of a disturbance in the street on Brayton Approach in Leeds. | Google

Three further arrests were made: a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, while another 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault.

All three remain in custody as of Tuesday, September 30.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds CID. 

“Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has footage captured on CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cameras is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police Live Chat (www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat) quoting reference 13250559315.”

