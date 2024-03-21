Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Fountain Street, Morley, at 7.14pm last night (Wednesday, March 20).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a concern for safety with potential immediate threat to life.

Officers were called to Fountain Street, Morley, at 7.14pm last night. Picture: Google

"The subject of the concern for safety was not in the address and further enquiries were made with the individual located shortly before 8pm safe and well."

Witnesses described seeing multiple police vehicles and an ambulance report to the scene.