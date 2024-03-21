Fountain Street Morley: Police and air ambulance scramble to Leeds street over 'immediate threat to life'
Emergency services scrambled to a serious incident in south Leeds last night.
Officers were called to Fountain Street, Morley, at 7.14pm last night (Wednesday, March 20).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a concern for safety with potential immediate threat to life.
"The subject of the concern for safety was not in the address and further enquiries were made with the individual located shortly before 8pm safe and well."
Witnesses described seeing multiple police vehicles and an ambulance report to the scene.
An air ambulance is also reported to have landed nearby.