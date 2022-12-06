Fountain Street Morley: Leeds man left with fractured skull and eye socket after being attacked and robbed
Detectives investigating a street robbery in Morley where a man was seriously injured are appealing to trace a potential witness.
The victim, a 22-year-old man, was repeatedly struck over the head and robbed of personal items during the incident, which occurred in Fountain Street, Morley, at about 12.40am on Saturday, November 26.
He was treated in hospital over several days for serious head and hand injuries, that included a fractured skull and eye socket, before being discharged to continue his recovery. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested this morning in connection with the incident and remains in custody. Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries in the area and are keen to speak to a potential witness seen walking down Fountain Street on the side of Fountain Street News at 12.39am and who appears to look over to where the victim and suspect were.
He had a distinctive jacket with a large logo on the back and was holding a carrier bag. That person or anyone who knows who him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220651633 or online.