He was treated in hospital over several days for serious head and hand injuries, that included a fractured skull and eye socket, before being discharged to continue his recovery. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested this morning in connection with the incident and remains in custody. Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries in the area and are keen to speak to a potential witness seen walking down Fountain Street on the side of Fountain Street News at 12.39am and who appears to look over to where the victim and suspect were.