Fountain Street incident: Man arrested after assault on woman in Morley
A man has been was arrested after an assault on a woman in Morley.
By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Oct 2022, 9:39am
Police say they were called out to Fountain Street in the town yesterday afternoon (October 21) following an incident in which a female was assaulted by a man. Both then left the area in a car.
The vehicle was later located in Wakefield with the man and woman inside.
The male was arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody for questioning
The woman was not seriously injured and enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds CID.