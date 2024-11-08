Machetes have been seized and four arrests made after a man was targeted in an armed robbery in Leeds.

The incident, that was reported shortly after 3pm this afternoon (November 8), prompted a huge response with a police helicopter deployed.

Machetes have been seized and four arrests made after a man was targeted in an armed robbery in Leeds. | National World/Google

It came after cops were told that a man was robbed by four suspects armed with machetes on Foundry Place in Harehills.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “An area search was made, including the use of a police helicopter, and four people have been arrested and a number of machetes recovered by police.

“All offences involving knives and bladed weapons are treated extremely seriously and anyone with information that could assist the police investigation into this incident is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240610079.”