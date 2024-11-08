Foundry Place Harehills: Huge police response to reports of armed robbery in Leeds as machetes seized
The incident, that was reported shortly after 3pm this afternoon (November 8), prompted a huge response with a police helicopter deployed.
It came after cops were told that a man was robbed by four suspects armed with machetes on Foundry Place in Harehills.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “An area search was made, including the use of a police helicopter, and four people have been arrested and a number of machetes recovered by police.
“All offences involving knives and bladed weapons are treated extremely seriously and anyone with information that could assist the police investigation into this incident is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240610079.”