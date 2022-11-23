News you can trust since 1890
Foundry Approach incident: Police hunting man who tried to rob east Leeds corner shop holding fake gun

Detectives in Leeds are investigating following an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Harehills last night.

By Abi Whistance
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 10:44am

Police were called to Misha Food & Wine on Foundry Approach at 8:44pm to a report that a man had entered the property armed with what was believed to be a gun.

Officers recovered an imitation firearm from the scene. No one was injured in the incident and enquiries are now ongoing.

Anyone who saw the attempted robbery or has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or use the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting 1523 22/11.

Foundry Approach, Harehills

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.