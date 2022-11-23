Police were called to Misha Food & Wine on Foundry Approach at 8:44pm to a report that a man had entered the property armed with what was believed to be a gun.

Officers recovered an imitation firearm from the scene. No one was injured in the incident and enquiries are now ongoing.

Anyone who saw the attempted robbery or has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 or use the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting 1523 22/11.

Foundry Approach, Harehills