A hunt for a taxi has been launched after a hit and run on a Leeds street left a teenage cyclist seriously injured.

The crash, in Harehills last night (August 21), is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police who confirmed that the black and white cab left the scene without stopping.

Officers were called to Foundry Approach shortly after 9pm by the ambulance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was found with serious injuries after the collision at the junction with Bellbrooke Avenue. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and is currently being treated in hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Enquiries are continuing to trace the driver of the taxi, which was described as a black and white people carrier type vehicle. It will have significant damage to the windscreen.