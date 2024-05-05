Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Nye made the extraordinary outbursts during a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, having noticed the reporter present. Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he chose to represent himself.

He had previously admitted 20 incidents of shoplifting from April, in which he stole items totalling more than £1,600 from various shops in Leeds. He also admitted common assault and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which was previously given to ban him from certain shops.

Shops targeted included M&S on Wellington Street and B&M on Tulip Street, Hunslet, in which he stole steaks, bottles of spirits and cosmetics among other items.

Nye (pictured) threatened to burn down people's houses and blow up the office of the Evening Post during an extraordinary rant at Leeds Crown Court. (pics by WYP / National World)

But defiantly, the homeless 28-year-old began interrupting as prosecutor Rachel Webster outlined the case. He then tried to change his pleas to not guilty, before shouting about the shop workers: “I’m going to burn their houses down. I know where every single one of them lives.”

He then switched his attention to the Evening Post and said he would blow up the office, and find the reporter’s address and burn that down.

Judge Richard Mansell KC dismissed his words as “hot air” but warned him there was a police officer in court listening to his threats. He also rejected the U-turn on Nye’s pleas, telling him: “There has to be a good reason and you have not given one.”

Proceeding to sentencing, he told Nye: “You are a prolific shoplifter. You have become nothing short of a menace.” He jailed him for 30 months. The police have also since recorded his outbursts in court as a crime.

Nye was jailed in December for more than a dozen shoplifting offences carried out over a 10-day period. He received a 40-week sentence, but that was reduced to 32 weeks on appeal. He was also given the three-year CBO which excludes him from specific shops.