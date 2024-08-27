Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pervert collected naked photos and videos of a foster girl under the care of his partner after a camera was set up in her room.

The 35-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, confessed that he had a sexual attraction to youngsters after dozens of images and videos were found on his phone.

He admitted three counts of producing Category C indecent images and one of voyeurism during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court. He was jailed after being deemed a “high risk” to children.

The court heard that he started a relationship with the foster mum who had two young girls in her care, and he was undergoing an assessment to find out if he was suitable to look after them.

His offending came to light when the young victim had confessed during a counselling session that a camera had been set up on the ceiling of her bedroom. She was immediately removed from the house in north Leeds.

He and the foster mother were both arrested. He claimed he had no phone but it was later found in undergrowth at the house. The foster mother said the camera was in place because of the girl’s behavioural problems.

But on the defendant’s recovered phone, they found 45 indecent images, three of which were either downloaded from the internet or sent to him. The remaining 42 were of the foster child, some taken from the camera in her room, others taken on his phone. There were also video clips that showed her in her room her with no clothes on.

He has previous convictions, but none for sexual matters.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart told the court: “He accepts he has a sexual attraction to children. He is highly embarrassed and ashamed of his actions. He He tried to bury his head in the sand. He expresses his remorse.”

The court heard he was no longer in a relationship with the woman. All charges against her were dropped.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told the defendant: “Probation assess you as being a high risk to children. I agree with them. She was a vulnerable girl, that’s why she was in foster care. Behaviour like this has consequences to deter you.”

He jailed him for two years, gave him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and put him on the sox offender register for 10 years.