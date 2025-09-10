Former West Yorkshire Police worker from Pudsey admits deception charge

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
A former West Yorkshire Police worker has appeared in court and admitted intending to pervert the course of justice.

Kasey Howarth, from Pudsey, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon where formally entered a guilty plea.

A second defendant, James Burrow, appeared alongside her in the dock and also admitted the offence.

Howarth, a former police worker in West Yorkshire, appeared in court alongside another male, both charged with perverting the course of justice.placeholder image
Howarth, a former police worker in West Yorkshire, appeared in court alongside another male, both charged with perverting the course of justice. | NW

Howarth, 43, and Burrow, 45, who both live on Woodhall Road in Calverley, were both bailed to appear again on November 14 for sentencing.

Probation reports will be prepared on each.

Few details about the deception were disclosed during the brief hearing, other than they provided false information to the police.

Court records also show it took place between July 2023 and September of last year.

No details about Howarth’s role in the police have been mentioned so far, although it was previously confirmed she was no longer in the job.

The charges came after an investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit, directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

